Mother of four commits suicide over financial straits

The family had been facing one crisis after another

28 August,2023 07:54 pm

JAHANIAN (Dunya News) – A mother of four allegedly committed suicide after being fed up with financial worries and frequent quarrels in Khanewal's Jahanian tehsil.

Reports said the family had been facing a crunch time and woman's husband Qasim, after paying electricity bill, was left with no money for eatables. The family including children had been without food for the last two days.

In order to pay their Rs10,000 electricity bill, Qasim said, they had to sell their household goods and take a loan. Worse still, Mepco officials did not restore their electricity despite payment of bill.

“When I came home, my wife Hamna was exhausted because of electricity issue and a lack of food for children. She took poison and ended her life in a fit of frustration," Qasim said.