JI demands lower electricity prices, taxation on landlords

Highlights two-facedness of the previous PDM government

28 August,2023 06:51 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haque said on Monday WAPDA was carrying out drone attacks on the Pakistani nation.

The JI amir said in a press conference that millions of youths had become addicted, all the doors were closed for the youth including justice and justice.

Sirajul Haque said the future of the corrupt elite in this country was safe.

He said, according to a recent survey, 72 per cent of the youth want to leave the country.

The JI had decided to give tickets to the youth in the elections, the JI amir said, adding that the former rulers always used the youth for their dirty politics.

“All over the world rich’s money is used to support the poor. However, in Pakistan the poor are feeding the rich.

On one side people sleep empty stomach and on the other side, $17 billion incentives are given to the privileged class,” the JI chief said,

Siraj-ul-Haq said JI wanted to the government to review agreements with IPP.

“We want to abolish taxes on solar panels and the government should immediately discontinue free electricity units for employees using,” he went on saying.

The JI chief urged the government to withdraw the cruel tax or the JI will hold a shutter-down strike on September 2, and a protest rally will be held in Rawalpindi on September 1.

Meanwhile, Karachi Amir JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the landlords should be taxed immediately and the rulers should understand that they would have to reduce the electricity prices in any case.

Rehman while addressing a sit-in of businessmen in Sadar said that everyone was worried about the exorbitant increase in electricity prices.

“The poor are worried about how to pay the electricity bills, he said, adding that K-Electric has no right to cut the electricity connection.

“If anyone comes to do that he will be responsible for the situation,” the Karachi JI chief warned.

The PDM government approved the hike in electricity rates and the same was talking about holding protest which was the heights of two-facedness, Rehman concluded.