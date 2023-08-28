PM Kakar directs to accelerate execution of identified projects under SIFC

28 August,2023 07:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the realisation of identified projects by capitalising the enabling environment already achieved through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The prime minister was chairing the 4th apex committee meeting of SIFC – the inaugural meeting under the caretaker government – to continue positive impetus under the Council.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff, entire federal cabinet, chief ministers, provincial ministers and high-level government officials.

The meeting was given a wholesome review of SIFC initiatives encompassing progress in key areas and benchmarks achieved thus far in a short span of time.

Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the efficient functioning of SIFC through a collaborative “Whole of Government Approach” for achieving horizontal and vertical synergy. The apex committee appreciated SIFC’s outreach strategy to achieve global traction and ongoing engagements with brotherly / friendly countries including productive visits of high-level delegations from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS).

The apex committee expressed confidence on SIFC initiatives and displayed its resolve and support in maintaining the positive trajectory towards revival of the country’s economy. The body also endorsed the projects, approved by previous government, for attracting investments in key sectors of agriculture, livestock, mining, minerals, information technology and energy.

The army chief reaffirmed all-out support to caretaker government for continuity of policies in a bid to revive country’s economy and steer Pakistan towards progress and prosperity.

