PM Kakar convenes cabinet meeting to discuss inflated electricity bills

PM Kakar convenes cabinet meeting to discuss inflated electricity bills

The prime minister and energy minister also met to review the situation

28 August,2023 07:25 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will chair a meeting of his cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the recommendations aim at providing relief to masses protesting higher electricity bills.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said that the Ministry of Energy had finalised recommendations related to the electricity bills. The recommendations were finalized in a high-level meeting held at the Ministry of Energy, the minister said in a social media post.

He said the recommendations would be forwarded to the Federal Cabinet, scheduled to meet on Tuesday, for approval.

Meanwhile, caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum also held a meeting with the prime minister and discussed matters related to power tariff, electricity bills and possible relief measures.

They also reviewed a matter related to provision of free electricity to government employees.

Sources said the federal cabinet would deliberate on another option of receiving electricity bills for the month of July in installments.

