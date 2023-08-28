SC to take up appeal against Toshakahana case tomorrow

28 August,2023 06:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) - The Supreme Court will hear the Toshakhana case tomorrow (Tuesday).

A three-member Supreme Court bench led by Justice Ijazul Ahsan will take up the PTI petition against the Lahore High Court verdict in Toshakhana case.

The Lahore High Court had declared the government's policy of auctioning off Toshakhana items for specific individuals as illegal, and the PTI government had moved the apex court against the LHC decision.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court on Monday reserved its judgement on PTI chairman’s appeal against his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri started hearing the appeal. The lawyer of the election commission, Amjad Pervaiz, presented arguments. He was unable to attend the previous hearing due to his health issue.

The chief justice had ordered Pervaiz to ensure his presence at the next hearing. The court had remarked that if he remained absent, a verdict would be pronounced based on the available record.

