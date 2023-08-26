ECP invites Chief Secretaries, IGs Sindh/Balochistan to discuss elections

Pakistan Pakistan ECP invites Chief Secretaries, IGs Sindh/Balochistan to discuss elections

ECP invites Chief Secretaries, IGs Sindh/Balochistan to discuss elections

26 August,2023 10:35 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan invited the Inspector General Police (IGP) and Chief Secretary of Balochistan on August 29 to discuss matters related to the upcoming general elections.

In addition, the Provincial Election Commissioner of Balochistan will also be consulted on the same day.

The Election Commission has further extended invitations to the IG and Chief Secretary of Sindh, along with the Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh, to attend the meeting on August 29.

During the meeting, the Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh will provide updates on election preparations, the Chief Secretary of Sindh will provide a briefing on the appointment and transfer of officers in the province, and the IG of Sindh will report on the law and order situation and security arrangements.