COAS Asim resolves to foil hostile agenda of destabilising Pakistan

Army chief visited South Waziristan district where 6 soldiers had embraced martyrdom a day earlier

23 August,2023 06:13 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir vowed on Wednesday that terrorists, their affiliates and abettors working on the behest of hostile agenda to destabilise Pakistan will be hunted down until their surrender to the state.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Pakistan Army chief expressed the resolve during his visit to Sherwangi area near Asman Manza in South Waziristan district where six brave soldiers had embraced martyrdom a day earlier while fighting gallantly against terrorists.

Upon arrival, COAS was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation including ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations.

He also interacted with officers and troops deployed in the area and appreciated their unflinching resolve in fighting the menace of terrorism.

COAS said, “Martyrs are our pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan”.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

A day earlier, six soldiers were martyred in an encounter with terrorists in the Asman Manza area. The military's media wing also added that at least four terrorists were also killed while two were injured in the fighting.

