Rangers arrest six Indian smugglers in Pakistan

22 August,2023 02:08 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - As many as six Indian nationals were arrested by the Rangers on Pakistan’s territory.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the officials of Punjab Rangers arrested six Indians involved in the smuggling of arms, ammunitions and drugs.

The Indian smugglers were arrested on Pakistan’s territory from July 29 to Aug 3, said the ISPR.

The suspects are Gurmeej Singh, Shunder Singh, Juginder Singh and Vishal Singh from Ferozpur and Mahinder Singh from Ludhiana and Gurwindar Singh from Jalandhar.

The ISPR said the suspects were involved in the smuggling of drugs and arms. It is highly likely that the smugglers also enjoyed the backing of India’s Border Security Force (BSF).

“The smugglers will be dealt as per the laws of Pakistan for anti-state activities,” said the ISPR.