Pakistan Pakistan PPP leaders visit Jaranwala, express sympathy with affected people

21 August,2023 04:20 am

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - A delegation of senior politicians of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) visited Jaranwala on Sunday and expressed sympathy with the people of the Christian community affected in August 16 tragedy.

The delegation comprising of former Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Faisal Karim Kundi, former Federal ministers Sherry Rehman, Rana Farooq Saeed and Nadeem Afzal Chan went to Christian Colony and condemned the riotous incident in Jaranwala.

They appreciated the government's efforts for rehabilitation of the affected people and demanded indiscriminate action against those responsible for this tragedy.

Speaking on the occasion, Sherry Rehman said that Pakistan People's Party strongly condemned Jaranwala incident and said that the minorities had equal rights in Pakistan and the whole nation was saddened due to Jaranwala tragedy.

She said that some elements had tried to disrupt peace in the country. Therefore, the accused involved in this incident should be severely punished.

The delegation inspected the churches and houses burnt during Jaranwala riots and met the affected families.

