Siraj urges ECP to hold polls immediately

20 August,2023 08:02 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that the Election Commission should review its decision and announce immediate elections.

Mr Haq, while holding a press conference in Mansurah, said that the government had completed the period and, according to the constitution, elections should be held in 90 days.

Sirajul Haq alleged that PDM and PPP conspired to postpone the election adding the Election Commission should reconsider its decision and announce immediate elections, the caretaker government should conduct transparent elections instead of jumping around.

He called upon the people to choose competent leadership in the elections as the solutions of problems lie with them.



