One killed in road accident in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan One killed in road accident in Karachi

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

21 August,2023 04:16 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another was critically wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a car in Karachi on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Ghous-e-Pak Road in Korangi area of Karachi where a speeding car hit a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot and injuring another.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Moeen.

