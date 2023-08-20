Court grants police remand of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir

ISLAMABAD – An Islamabad court on Sunday ordered the detention of human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and former MNA Ali Wazir in police custody, citing their alleged "interference in state affairs."

The Islamabad police apprehended Imaan and Wazir separately in the wee hours of Sunday, charging them with meddling in state affairs. Both individuals were subsequently registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The appeared before Duty Judicial Magistrate Ehtisham Alam Khan, where the police requested their physical custody. The court granted one-day police custody of Imaan Mazari and two days for Ali Wazir.

Simultaneously, Imaan's legal representative submitted a plea for the return of her confiscated mobile phone and other personal belongings. In response, the court asked the Tarnol Police's Station House Officer (SHO) to provide a report on the matter.

The court ordered Ali Wazir into police custody for a day in connection with a terrorism case, while Imaan would remain in the custody of the women's police station for this case. The court instructed the police to present the lawyer before an anti-terrorism court the following day, where her physical remand in the terrorism case would be decided.

In a post on social media, the Islamabad Police stated, "Both the accused were sought by the Islamabad Police for investigation, and all actions will adhere to the law."

اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس نے علی وزیر اور ایمان مزاری کوگرفتار کرلیا ہے۔



دونوں ملزمان اسلام آباد پولیس کو تفتیش کے لیے مطلوب تھے۔ تمام کارروائی قانون کے مطابق عمل میں لائی جائے گی۔



اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس کے شعبہ تعلقات عامہ کی جاری کردہ خبر کو ہی درست تسلیم کیا جائے۔ کوئی پولیس… — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) August 20, 2023

Shireen Mazari, Imaan's mother and a former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, addressed reporters at the Islamabad district court. She disclosed that plainclothes personnel had confined their guard to the guardroom before forcibly entering their residence.

Just now police women, plainclothes people and r ager types took my daughter away after braking down our front door. Taking away our security cameras and her laptop and cell. We asked who they had xome for and they just dragged Imaan out. They marched all over the house. My… — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 19, 2023

She further noted that they searched her room and confiscated her phone, with approximately 20 individuals involved in the operation. She expressed her concerns about why their door had been broken during this incident.

