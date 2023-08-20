Khairpur maid case: Medical report confirms physical violence on 10-year-old girl

20 August,2023 07:56 pm

KHAIRPUR (Dunya News) – The initial medical examination of the 10-year-old domestic worker, Fatima, who allegedly suffered fatal abuse by a spiritual leader in Ranipur, has confirmed signs of physical violence inflicted upon her.

The deceased girl was employed as a domestic maid at a mansion owned by local influential Pir Asad Shah in Khairpur’s Ranipur area.

A case was lodged against Pir Asad on the complaint of victim’s mother, Shabnam Khatoon. Later, Pir Asad was arrested by the police.

On Friday, Khairpur police constituted a medical board to exhume the victim’s body and conduct a post-mortem analysis, which was completed yesterday.

As reported by the Sukkur DIG Javed Jiskani, the medical board has also expressed concerns about the possibility of sexual assault, prompting the collection of samples from the primary suspect for DNA testing.

Furthermore, the Sukkur DIG said the remand of the Ranipur station house officer and head muharrar, a doctor and a compounder, all of whom were included in the case’s investigation, would be sought.

These suspects are expected to be formally implicated in the case for tampering with evidence and burying the victim without a proper postmortem examination.

The DIG has additionally issued orders to rescue all children residing in the spiritual leader's residence and ensure their safe return to their families.

A police outpost will be established at the residence, and DNA samples will be collected from all adult males present there. The samples obtained from the victim's body have already been dispatched to the laboratory for analysis.

The primary suspect, Asad Shah, has undergone tests at GIMS Hospital, including the collection of nose and blood samples, as stated by the investigating officer.

The DIG said that the findings of the report would be made public.

