Pakistan Pakistan Saudi Hajj Minister reaches Pakistan on four-day visit

21 August,2023 04:17 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umra Dr Taufeeq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiya along with a delegation reached Islamabad on Sunday evening on a four-day visit.

He was cordially welcomed by caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmad and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Almalki at the airport.

During the visit, the Saudi delegation will discuss with Pakistani officials various issues related to the facilities being provided to the Pakistani Hajj and Umra pilgrims, Road to Mecca project.

Saudi Minister for Hajj will also meet with the President, caretaker Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff.

The visiting Saudi delegation comprises heads of the Saudi civil aviation and airlines and other department.

