Elections are now an economic and political issue not constitutional: Sheikh Rashid

Says no govt can arrest circular debt amid the latest series of price hikes

20 August,2023 03:13 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Seasoned politician Sheikh Rashid on Sunday described the issue of elections as more of economic and political in its nature than the Constitution as he was critical of the recent hike in the prices.

The Awami Muslim League chief stated in a X – formerly known as Twitter – post that no government could control circular debt when the petrol price was hiked by Rs37, the flour and sugar rates reached the same level and the per unit electricity tariff climbed to Rs55 in the same month.

He warned that the economic affairs were worsening with the poor unable to feed his family and no prospects of lessening the masses’ problems. The issue was of providing relief to the poor, not inflicting pain, Rashid remarked.

The AML chief said former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif couldn’t bring PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during his 16-month tenure and had himself left for London. All the political meetings held in London and Dubai proved useless and they [the former ruling coalition members] had run out of steam, he quipped.

Commenting on the Jaranwala tragedy, he said the incident had defamed Pakistan around the globe.

