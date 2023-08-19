Sheikh Rashid in doubt over elections within 90 days

19 August,2023 01:25 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed raised doubts over holding the elections within 90 days.

The former interior minister said that it is an important question that when and how the elections would be held in the country. It is clearly written in the constitution that elections would be held within 90 days after the dissolution of National Assembly.

Taking to social media website X (formerly Twitter), the veteran politician said that the petition of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in the apex court regarding elections is very important.

The Election Commission has already made it clear that it would accept the decision of the apex court related to the elections, he added.

“The constitutional amendment is mandatory to raise the number of seats in National Assembly and the ECP is also very well aware of it,” Rashid said.

He added that Shehbaz Sharif’s government made legislation only for personal interests during his last 15 days in the government.

ملک میں الیکشن کب ہوں گے کیسے ہوں گے یہ ایک اہم سوال ہےآئین واضع حکم دیتا ہے کہ اسمبلی تحلیل ہونے کی صورت میں 90روز میں انتخابات کروانے ہونگے سپریم کورٹ بار کونسل کی الیکشن کی بابت اپیل سپریم کورٹ میں انتہائی اہم ہے الیکشن کمیشن کہہ چکا ہے سپریم کورٹ جو فیصلہ کرے گی اس پر عمل… — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) August 19, 2023

It seems that the outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan may give some important decisions during his last few days in the coveted office.

The AML chief was of the view that half of the Senate would fall vacant on March 11 at midnight after the retirement of Senators. It is constitutional obligation to hold elections before March 11 otherwise a constitutional crisis would emerge, he added.

The seasoned politician said that two caretaker Chief Ministers voted in the meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI) and therefore there are question marks over the decisions of CCI.

