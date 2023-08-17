PMD predicts hot and humid weather in plain areas of country

Pakistan Pakistan PMD predicts hot and humid weather in plain areas of country

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

17 August,2023 05:47 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian sea were penetrating in the upper parts of the country. A westerly wave was also present in upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country where temperature surged up to 42°C.

