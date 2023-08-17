Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH (Dunya News) - A woman gave birth to quadruplet through a normal delivery in District Headquarters Hospital in Toba Tek Singh on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to hospital sources, the babies and the mother are healthy but the new born were in intensive care.

Dr Tahir and Dr Fatima of the District Headquarters Hospital said the weight of the new born babies was between 1.4 and one kg each, which was very less than the normal weight.

