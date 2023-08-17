Two children drown after falling into Nullah Baan

Pakistan Pakistan Two children drown after falling into Nullah Baan

Police and rescue teams shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

17 August,2023 04:27 am

KOTLI (Dunya News) – At least two children died after falling into Nullah Baan in Khoi Rata area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, three children were playing near Nullah Baan on when all they fell into it accidently, as a result, two of them drowned.

Local divers rushed to the site and rescued one of the child after hectic efforts. Police and rescue teams shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

