President felicitates Asad Majeed on successfully completing his tenure as 31st FS

17 August,2023 05:47 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Secretary of Foreign Affairs Dr Asad Majeed Khan paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

The president congratulated Dr Asad Majeed Khan on the successful completion of his term as the 31st foreign secretary.

He appreciated the services of the outgoing foreign secretary for promoting Pakistan’s stance on different matters.

President Alvi also lauded the foreign secretary’s professional competence and initiatives on the diplomatic fronts. He also expressed good wishes for Dr Asad Majeed Khan for his post-retirement life.

