Zardari invites all stakeholders for 'charter of economy'

Addresses presser as PPP regains political prowess in Punjab

07 June,2023 07:43 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - As the PPP regains political prowess in Punjab, party's co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday invited all the stakeholders to sit together for the charter of economy.

Addressing a presser, he said if they [stakeholders] were on this, the PPP was with them and vice versa. "Individuals did not matter, so let’s sit down and think beyond,” he added.

He went on to say that people had seen the PPP ruling in the past, adding that his party’s government was better than everybody else. “We have to lift forex reserves to $200billion,” he added.

Foreign investor invested one dollar, he said, and earned five dollars [in proft], adding that all Pakistani businessmen should form industrial groups and invest. “We shall guarantee [return on] your investment,” he added.

“The world is built by private sector and not by public sector,” he said.

He continued by saying that common people were already under the burden, adding that tax rates should be slashed. “Economy is not for five years, it’s for the coming generations,” he added.

Mr Zardari said if exports' value was raised to $300billion, it would make people forget claims of defence spending. “The PPP government has constructed seven bridges in Sindh on the Indus through public-private partnership,” he added.

Former president said that it was the duty of politicians to make policies and not do businesses. “Why did not anyone pay attention to Gwadar,” he asked.

He educated himself, he said, in the prison and later did an agreement with China for Gwadar. Alluding business opportunities to attendants, he added he would tax the end return and not before. “That is how countries are run,” he added.

“I will make policies and it is your duty to take them forward,” he said.

