Pakistan Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari extends his Lahore stay till June 12

Hafiz Tahir, Hafiz Hashim join PPP

07 June,2023 05:48 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday extended his stay in Lahore as political leaders continued to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

After meeting with Mr Zardari, leaders from Dera Ghazi Khan, Hafiz Tahir and Hafiz Hashim joined the PPP. PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood and former Punjab chief minister Dost Muhammad Khosa were also present on this occasion.

It was expected that more leaders from South Punjab will join the PPP tomorrow. Due to the joining of political leaders, Mr Zardari extended his visit to Lahore till June 12.

On Saturday, three political personalities – from Gujranwala and Hafizabad – joined the PPP after meeting former president Asif Ali Zardari in the provincial capital.

Two of them – Chaudhry Ali Ashraf Warraich and Chaudhry Haris Miran – were from Gujranwala while Chaudhry Ansar belongs to the Jalalpur Bhattian area of Hafizabad.