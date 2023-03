CTD Islamabad summons Imran Khan, 17 other PTI leaders on Monday

Mr Khan will also appear before IHC for bail

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad’s counter-terrorism department (CTD) on Sunday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and 17 other PTI leaders to take part in the investigation for the case lodged against them for vandalism at the Islamabad's Federal Judicial Complex.

The PTI leaders include Murad Saeed, Amir Kiyani, Amjad Niazi, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Dr Shehzad Wasim, Farrukh Habib, Omer Ayub, Hammad Azhar, Asad Qaiser, Hassan Niazi, Amir Mughal, Jamshed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan and Col (retd) Asim.

Ten PTI leaders including Mr Khan were summoned in connection with the case lodged at Golra police station while the remaining had been summoned for investigation in cases lodged at the CTD police station.

On the other hand, Mr Khan is also set to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with bail in five cases including the vandalism case at Islamabad’s judicial complex court on Monday. PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and other PTI leaders are expected to accompany him.

Earlier, two first information reports (FIRs) were registered at the CTD and the Golra police stations in the capital against Mr Khan and other PTI supporters as the PTI workers and the capital police clashed after Imran arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad to attend a hearing of the Toshakhana case.