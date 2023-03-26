Imran to appear before court on Monday

PTI's central leaders are expected to accompany Khan to the court tomorrow

26 March,2023 07:40 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is set to appear before an Islamabad court on Monday.

The decision was made during a meeting presided over by Imran Khan himself, where he discussed the matter with party leadership and legal team. The meeting, which was held on Sunday, saw Imran Khan consulting with members of his party to finalize the plan for his court appearance.

It was decided that the PTI chief would travel to Islamabad on Monday morning to attend the hearing. Fawad Chaudhry already left for Islamabad with the party's legal team.

Additionally, other central leaders of the PTI are expected to accompany Imran Khan to the court tomorrow.

