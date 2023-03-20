Islamabad police arrest Imran's nephew Hassaan, 200 others for arson, mayhem

Hassan Niazi was arrested from G-11 near Judicial Complex

20 March,2023 02:00 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad police on Monday arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew and party focal person Hassaan Khan Niazi from outside the Judicial Complex for allegedly attacking law-enforcement personnel and causing chaos in the capital city on March 18.

Hassaan Niazi was arrested in G-11 near Judicial Complex where he was present with other PTI workers when Imran Khan appeared before court at judicial complex on Saturday.

Hours-long clashes were reported between PTI workers and the capital police on Saturday when former prime minister Imran Khan arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case. During the violent confrontation, a contingent of law enforcers and PTI supporters used anti-riot gear against each other. Teargas was used to push the PTI supporters back. Several vehicles were torched by PTI supporters. According to FIR, windowpanes were smashed and main gate of the complex was broken.

It further said police arrested the suspects involved in damaging various structures of the building and stones were pelted on law enforcers. Police said two cars and seven motorcycles were torched, besides official vehicles of the Golra Sharif SHO.

Earlier, the Islamabad police arrested nearly 200 PTI supporters for allegedly attacking law-enforcement personnel and causing chaos in Islamabad. In a series of tweets on Monday, the Islamabad police said the PTI protesters involved in arson and vandalism had been arrested, while raids were being conducted to nab others.

“The process of the identification of all the accused involved in the incident is under way with the help of cameras,” they said, adding that cases against the protesters had been registered at the Counter Terrorism Department and the Golra police stations.

Police further said 58 officers had been injured in the clashes. “Four police vehicles were burnt, nine vehicles were vandalised and 25 motorcycles were set on fire.”

All the miscreants involved in the violent acts would be brought to justice, police vowed.

Police sources said three buses of the Punjab police; 12 vehicles, including a jammer jeep and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) and motorcycles of the Islamabad police; six vehicles, including an APC and three pick-up vans of the Elite Force, and a police truck of the CTD were damaged.

The PTI supporters also smashed two buses of the Punjab Constabulary and a bus of Chakwal police. A pick-up van of the Islamabad police’s security division was also damaged in addition to a jammer vehicle. A pick-up and a prison van were left with smashed windshields while a van of Lohi Bher police station and a bomb disposal squad vehicle was also torched.

The motor transport department of the police also saw its two prison vans smashed, while an APC van of the operation division was also wrecked. According to a report submitted to the authorities concerned, an APC of the CTD was damaged, and three pick-ups were left with broken mirrors.