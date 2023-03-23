Time revealed Imran is not just fraudster but terrorist too, claims Nawaz

Action must be taken against Khan

23 March,2023 11:38 pm

LONDON (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said he knew that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was a fraudster but the time had revealed that Mr Khan was a terrorist too.

In a brief media talk in London shared by PML-N on Twitter, he said [the Punjab caretaker] government had formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into the incidents [that took place outside Mr Khan’s Zaman Park residence ] and would present a report. “The world knows that Mr Khan is a fraudster but no one knew he was a terrorist too until now”, he added.

“I neither saw a fraudster nor a terrorist in Pakistan’s politics like him”, Mr Sharif claimed.

He alluded that Mr Khan was surpassing everyone in each matter. Responding to a question, he implored if petrol bombs were thrown [allegedly by the PTI workers] so that the policemen might burn and die. What would have happened if they did not run away from there and died, he asked. “A chaos would have ensued there”, he added.

He questioned who taught them [the PTI workers] this. “A political party has reacted this way for the first time and it is intolerable”, he added. Action should be taken, he said, against them.

Earlier, Mr Khan's residence at Zaman Park became a battleground between law enforcement agencies and the PTI workers when Islamabad police, later flanked by Rangers, moved to arrest Mr Khan in connection with the Toshakhana case. A lower court in Islamabad had issued arrest warrants against Mr Khan over his persistent absences from appearing before the court.

The law enforcers met with resistance from the PTI workers but when Mr Khan travelled to Islamabad for appearance before the court, the police removed illegal camps and barricades , and arrested several PTI workers after it completed search operation at the residence. Police in a statement had said the operation was launched after an anti-terrorism court issued search warrants.

Later, the Punjab caretaker government announced the formation of a JIT to investigate the Zaman Park incidents while claiming that terrorists had been hiding inside Mr Khan's residence. The police also lodged cases against the PTI leadership and party workers for creating chaos.



