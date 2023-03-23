Pakistan Day military parade postponed due to bad weather conditions

The parade will now be held on March 25

23 March,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Day parade scheduled to be held today (Thursday) has been postponed due to weather conditions, Dunya News reported.

The parade, which was to be held at the President House, would now be held on March 25, sources said.

The military parade is observed each year on March 23. The event is at the centre of celebrations to commemorate the 1940 Lahore Resolution that called for the establishment of an independent country for the Muslims of British-ruled India.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army decided to hold the annual parade of the armed forces on the Pakistan Day on a limited scale, joining the government’s austerity drive that aims at warding off the economic crisis.

Thousands of Pakistanis used to gather at Shakarparian ground in Islamabad every year to celebrate the day and watch the glorious display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity.

Pakistan has been reeling under a massive economic crisis with the rupee recording historic low, depleting foreign exchange reserve and decades-high inflation. In view of the financial crunch, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in February this year unveiled a massive austerity drive at the federal government level to slash expenditures while eyeing an ambitious plan to save Rs200 billion annually.

Meanwhile, the nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to ensure its progress, prosperity and a strong defense.

The day dawned with salute of 31 cannons at federal capital and 21 at provincial capitals. Special prayers will be made through-out the country for prosperity of Pakistan, whereas, minorities will pay tribute in their own ways.

A change of guard and wreath laying ceremony was also held at the Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Air Vice-Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek was the Chief Guest.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force took over guard duties from Rangers. The Chief Guest laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal.

In a message on Pakistan Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan came into being as a result of political and constitutional struggle and its future lies in adhering to the constitution in its letter and spirit.

The premier said Pakistan is destined to achieve great heights. However, he said for this to become a reality, we have to forge unity in our ranks, equip ourselves with national purpose and vow to wage a struggle in line with the legacy of our forefathers.

He said the establishment of Pakistan was certainly a miracle of the 20th century. He said as a member of international community, Pakistan has always played the role of a responsible nation in the resolution of problems facing humanity and the establishment of global peace.