Pakistan to observe national day with great zeal and zest

23 March,2023 06:05 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Today (March,23), Pakistan Day will be observed all over the country with great enthusiasm. Several political, social and religious parties have announced to conduct seminars, conferences, rallies and other activities in order to pay tribute to the heroes of the country that successfully made history.



Pakistan Day is celebrated in the remembrance of the passing of revolutionary Lahore resolution that significantly altered the course of history and it is believed to be the first step towards materialising the dream of a muslim country. Hence, at August 14, 1947, Pakistan was carved out of the heartland of sub-continent.

The resolution was passed in Manto Park during a session of All-India Muslim League (AIML) back in 1940. A monument named ‘Minar-e-Pakistan’ was also constructed as a memory of this pivotal step.

The armed forces will start the day by preforming salute of 31 cannons at federal capital and 21 at provincial capitals. Special prayers will be made through-out the country for prosperity of Pakistan, whereas, minorities will pay tribute in their own ways.



It will be worth mentioning that due to thrift economic policies of the government, usual Pakistan Day parade will be held at a limited scale within President House.

