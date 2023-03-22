Top civil, military leadership attends funeral of Brigadier Barki

Top civil, military leadership attends funeral of Brigadier Barki

22 March,2023 11:37 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The top civil and military leadership on Wednesday offered funeral prayers of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki, who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with hardcore terrorists in Angoor Adda, South Waziristan, the other day, here at Race Course Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and a large number of serving and retired military officers and soldiers, government officials, parliamentarians and public attended the funeral.

The officer was buried at the army graveyard with full military honours in acknowledgement of his services to the nation.

According to the military’s media wing, throughout his military career, Brigadier Barki remained involved in active counter-terrorism operations and successfully dismantled numerous terrorist networks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He was monumental in neutralizing the terrorist networks involved in the APS attack 2016, it said.

“The nation recognizes his meritorious services in life and supreme sacrifice offered for Pakistan. Armed Forces of Pakistan & Intelligence Agencies stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs,” it underlined.