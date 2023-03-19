PTI leaders booked over chaos outside Islamabad's Judicial Complex

Pakistan Pakistan PTI leaders booked over chaos outside Islamabad's Judicial Complex

Leaders include Azam Swati, Zulfi Bukhari, Atif Khan and 13 others

19 March,2023 08:11 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Police on Sunday lodged another case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders over creating chaos in Islamabad’s judicial complex on PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrival at the complex.

Reports said that the case including terrorism charges had been lodged against Azam Swati, Zulfi Bukhari, Atif Khan, and 13 others at Golra police station. The case also charges the accused with snatching the state’s weaponry, intervening in state affairs, and attack on police.