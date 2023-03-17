MQM-P, GDA to stay away from PPP moot on digital census

17 March,2023 12:11 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have decided to stay away from a multi-party conference being hosted by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on ongoing digital census in the country.

A PPP Sindh spokesman said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was likely to attend the conference.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the MQM-P, Shah Mohammad Shah of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Hafiz Naeemur Rehman of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Syed Sadruddin Shah of the PML-Functional (PML-F), which is a part of the GDA, Shahi Syed of the Awami National Party (ANP) and others have been invited to the meeting, he said.

Nationalist leaders Dr Qadir Magsi, Ayaz Latif Palijo, Sanan Qureshi, Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah, Riaz Chandio, Lal Jarwar and others have also been invited, he added.

Meanwhile, an MQM-P source said that the party “would not be able” to attend the conference due to engagements of their leaders on the occasion of a Foundation Day rally scheduled for March 18.

The GDA on the other hand ‘rejected’ the offer, calling it a ‘political stunt’.

GDA spokesman Sardar Abdul Rahim criticised the PPP saying that it was trying to sabotage the peaceful struggle against the digital census which all stake holders have rejected.

The Sindh United Party had already declined the PPP conference.

