10 killed, three injured as roof of house collapses after fire broke out

10 killed, three injured as roof of house collapses after fire broke out

13 persons were safely pulled out of the wreckage.

17 March,2023 09:35 am

LOWER KOHISTAN (Dunya News) - At least 10 people were killed and three other injured in a dreadful house fire incident in Lower Kohistan on Friday.

Rescue officials said a terrible fire broke out in a house in Seri Patan area of Lower Kohistan, after which the roof of the house collapsed. 10 people were killed and three were injured in the incident, while 13 persons were safely pulled out of the wreckage.

The rescue team added that operation is ongoing and there are reports of one person still buried in the debris.

