Pakistan cannot compromise on nuclear assets, Sheikh Rashid

Says friendly states are shying away from giving assurance of $6 billion for external financing

17 March,2023 10:38 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday welcomed the statements made by the government that it could not compromise on country’s nuclear assets despite hurdles to unlock the IMF programme.

A day earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar assured Parliament that the government would not make any compromise on the nuclear and missile programme. He also added that the agreement with the IMF would be uploaded on the website of his ministry once it is signed.

“Nation can sacrifice itself but cannot compromise on nuclear assets,” the former interior minister said on Twitter. He said the government had filed an appeal seeking cancellation of his bail, adding that he was ready to go back to jail if the bail was revoked.

— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) March 17, 2023

Sheikh Rashid said the friendly states were shying away from giving assurance of $6 billion for external financing, a key demand made by the IMF to sign the staff-level agreement. He lamented that the government was increase power and petroleum prices.

He said the turbulence in Lahore had affected the whole Punjab, adding that looters and guardians could not be on the same page.