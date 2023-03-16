Caretaker govt acting as B team of PDM, says Zulfi Bukhari

16 March,2023 09:54 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari on Thursday criticized the interim government in Punjab for targeting PTI leaders and accused them of becoming a tool of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The interim setup has become the B team of the PDM and is now targeting PTI leaders,” Bukhari said. “We fear that security personnel may make another attempt to arrest Imran Khan tonight,” he added.

Bukhari urged PTI workers to gather at Zaman Park, stating that they should not abandon the front under any circumstances.