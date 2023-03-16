ECP changes Lahore DRO before elections

16 March,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday replaced Lahore district returning officer (DRO).

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafi Haider was appointed as district returning officer in Lahore, previously Deputy Secretary Irrigation Department Muhammad Waseem was serving as Lahore DRO.

The ECP also changed the DROs of Lahore, Multan, Sheikhupura and Wahari. Naeem Sandhu replaced Sarmad Taimur as DRO Sheikhupura.

Asif Hussain Shah replaced Asif Rauf as DRO Vihari and ECP issued notification for the change of DROs.

