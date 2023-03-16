Dr Yasmin Rashid evades arrest attempt

Pakistan Pakistan Dr Yasmin Rashid evades arrest attempt

Will move the court against police, says Rashid

16 March,2023 09:47 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday night said she evaded an arrest attempt in Lahore.

Talking to the media while sitting inside her car, she said the police stopped her at Shadman underpass and asked her to surrender. “I inquired what my crime was and sought arrest warrants to which they did not respond”, she added. She locked the car, she said, and informed the party leadership of the situation.

— Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) March 16, 2023

She said the police left after the party workers had arrived. “I am heading to my clinic and will move the court against it later”, she added.

— Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) March 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Lahore CCPO Bilal Kamyana said the police neither tried nor were not intended to arrest Ms Rashid. “Reports about her arrest are false”, he added.