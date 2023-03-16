PM visits Fazlur Rehman, inquires about health

PM visits Fazlur Rehman, inquires about health

16 March,2023 07:43 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the latter’s house and inquired about JUI chief’s health.

Federal Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mehmood and Maulana Lutfur Rehman were also present at the meeting.

Shahbaz Sharif prayed for speedy recovery of JUI chief and expressed his best wishes. The current political situation of the country was discussed in detail.

