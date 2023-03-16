SC orders NAB to submit record of recovered money

Pakistan Pakistan SC orders NAB to submit record of recovered money

SC orders NAB to submit record of recovered money

16 March,2023 06:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Thursday asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit details of the money recovered till date March 16.

The court ordered to submit details of amount returned to the government institutions, banks and the public. The SC aslo ordered to submit details of the amount submitted to the provincial and federal governments.

During the hearing against the NAB amendments case, the court questioned, “How much has been recovered by NAB and where was it spent”.

“The embezzled amount is given to the government or institution from which it was recovered,” said the NAB prosecutor.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) remarked it was claimed that NAB made record recoveries over the past years.

It was now NAB’s responsibility to prove the nameless properties and assets beyond income against the accused, remarked the court.

“The sole purpose of making a case is to prove the financial payment record of unnamed properties,” said Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan.

He said that the NAB amendments limited the scope of the law instead of expanding it, the prosecution cannot prove unnamed properties unless the affected party gave evidence.

A 3-member special bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan adjourned the hearing till April 4.



