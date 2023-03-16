PTI delegation leaves to meet IG Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan PTI delegation leaves to meet IG Punjab

PTI delegation leaves to meet IG Punjab

16 March,2023 06:56 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – On the directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC) a high-level delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) left for a meeting with the Punjab police chief on Thursday.

PTI delegation comprised PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, secretary general Asad Umar, senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhary.

PTI's additional secretary general Senator Azam Swati was also part of the delegation that would meet IG Punjab on the directives of the LHC.

