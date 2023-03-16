Eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

16 March,2023 05:07 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - At least eight terrorists were killed while two children embraced martyrdom when security forces carried out an operation in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces carried out and operation in Zinghara area of South Waziristan after getting information about the presence of terrorists.

During intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists including mortar fire, eight terrorists were killed while two soldiers were injured, the ISPR said.

Unfortunately, two children also embraced martyrdom during exchange of fire, ISPR said.

