Pakistan Pakistan Shazia Marri sees Imran Khan as 'extremist'

Marri accuses Imran of causing great suffering to the country

15 March,2023 07:20 pm

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Shazia Marri slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday, labeling him an "extremist".

In connection with the mayhem, Ms Marri said, "If Imran Khan is provided with relief continuously, then the writ of the state will be ended."

Ms Marri claimed, "The relief Imran Khan got from the courts had never ever been witnessed by any of the common citizens."

She claimed, "Imran Khan has caused great suffering to the country due to his selfishness."

The PPP stalwart recounted that former president Asif Ali Zardari had never spread incitement despite facing incarceration.

"Violation of the law is an act of great consequence,", Ms Marri reminded Mr Khan.

