Will approach SC if governor fails to give election date till tomorrow, says Mushtaq Ghani

13 March,2023 10:58 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani on Monday announced to take the matter to the Supreme Court if KP governor failed to announce the election date by tomorrow (Tuesday).

“If the governor won’t announce the election date till tomorrow, contempt of court and article 6 would be applied against him,” said Mr Ghani.

He said that he would lodge a complaint against KP governor in the Supreme Court of Pakistan for not cooperating in a constitutional matter.