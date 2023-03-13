PPP to get success in general elections in Karachi, claims Saeed Ghani

Pakistan Pakistan PPP to get success in general elections in Karachi, claims Saeed Ghani

Saeed Ghani fires a broadside at Sirajul Haq

13 March,2023 07:49 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani launched a broadside on Monday at Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq, saying that the latter should first remember the history of his party before leveling any allegations at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Hitting out at Mr Haq, Mr Ghani said the JI had given oxygen to the dictatorships of General Ziaul Haq and General Pervez Musharraf. The people of Karachi were not even awarded a single seat in the national and provincial assemblies.

He claimed, "The people of Karachi want the mayor from the PPP." He hoped the PPP would have success in the general elections in Karachi like it had in the local body elections.



