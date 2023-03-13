PM Shehbaz vows to provide free flour to 15.8m Punjab households

13 March,2023 09:42 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that around 15.8 million households of Punjab province would receive free wheat flour during the holy month of Ramazan

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the free distribution of flour under the Ramazan package, said it was the first time in country’s history that a package for distribution of free wheat flour had been prepared.

He said the wheat flour would be distributed from the 25th of Sha’ban to the 25th of Ramazan through 8,500 convenience stores. Moreover, another 20,000 flour distribution points would also be set up to facilitate the people.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in the distribution of free flour among the poor and instructed them to use modern technology to curb theft during the process. Moreover, he said no compromise would be made on the quality of flour.

He said the people would be able to check their eligibility for the free wheat flour through an SMS.

The prime minister said the federal government would also assist the other provinces with such a program.

The representative of the Punjab government gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the free flour distribution programme during the Holy Ramazan.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

The prime minister also decided to supply cheap petrol to the motorcycle and rickshaw drivers. On the instructions of the prime minister, the supply of cheap petrol will be ensured to protect the motorcycle and rickshaw drivers from the effects of inflation.

The meeting was also briefed on subsidised petrol for motorcycle and rickshaw drivers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned officers to finalize the program and submit it soon. On the instructions of the premier, the supply of cheap petrol will be ensured to protect the motorcycle and rickshaw drivers from the effects of skyrocketing inflation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned officers to finalize the programme and submit it soon.

