Capital police rebut claims of team arriving in Lahore to arrest Imran

Capital police rebut claims of team arriving in Lahore to arrest Imran

Police will arrest Imran after due consultations

13 March,2023 08:11 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad Police on Monday rebutted claims of a police team arriving in Lahore to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in connection with threatening a judge case.

A district and sessions judge, earlier, turned down Mr Khan's plea for exemption from appearance and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants in the woman judge threat case.

The police spokesperson said police personnel were already present in Lahore adding the police, however, would proceed after due consultations. “Police officials will deliberate before taking the move”, he added.

The police’s rebuttal came in the wake of reports claiming that the capital police had reached the provincial capital to arrest Mr Khan adding that the team arrived in a special plane.

