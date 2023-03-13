Tessori says Dar returns unsuccessful in his meetings with IMF

13 March,2023 08:19 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said on Monday that the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar returned empty handed in his meetings with the International Monetary Fund.

He requested the finance minister to take the president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for having a fruitful dialogue with the IMF.

Talking to the media, he said the FPCCI explained the situation of the country multiple times to the rulers of the country but the country was still searching for economic stability.

