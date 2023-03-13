Arrest warrants loom over Imran for no-show in judge threat case

PTI chief requests for exemption from appearing in court due to security fears

13 March,2023 12:59 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court judge in Islamabad, while hearing a case pertaining to extending threats to a woman judge by the PTI chief, said on Monday he would issue non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan if he did not appear in court during the specified time.

Imran Khan’s counsel Naeem Panjutha appeared before Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim and submitted a request by the PTI chief to exempt him from appearing in court. The application states that due to security fears, the PTI chief has requested for exemption from appearing in court.

However, the judge remarked that if the PTI chief failed to attend the court proceedings during the stipulated time, he would issue non-bailable arrest warrants for Mr Khan. The judge adjourned the hearing till 12:30pm. The court had summoned Mr Khan for Monday to submit copies of the case. A case was registered against him by the Margalla police station.

The PTI chairman on Aug 20 condemned police as well as the judiciary over alleged custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and AD&SJ Zeba Chaudhry.

Initially, Mr Khan was booked under various sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Besides, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him. Later, the IHC removed the terrorism charges against Mr Khan and also pardoned him after he tendered an apology in the contempt case.