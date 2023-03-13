Sheikh Rashid fears 90 days of turmoil ahead

13 March,2023 12:24 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has predicted that the caretaker Punjab government will flee after 90 days and the country will be ruled by the masses (Khalq-e-Khuda).

The former minister took to twitter to express his fears about the political turmoil in the country. “It seems that 90 days of April, May, and June will be very horrible,” he wrote in his message.

The process of filing of nomination papers had begun and the Election Commission was still in a fix, he added.

In reference to toshakhana, he said the matter had gone beyond court martial.

Sheikh Rashid warned that soon starving people would tear Section 144 into 144 pieces.

He ridiculed the government for failing to secure a deal with the IMF. "One more week has passed without a staff-level meeting with the IMF. Even no help has been received from Saudi Arabia and China."

Referring to the recent violence against the PTI workers in Lahore, Sheikh Rashid said he had seen Attock Fort during Gen Ayub Khan’s rule. But, the violence against the vulnerable people and women by this government is hitherto unheard of.

Many people have laid down their lives for democracy, including the “five martyrs of Lal Haveli.” He described the death of Zile Shah as “a deep wound inflicted on the nation’s heart.”

In Pakistan, “the poor are born only to go to jail and die in jail, while the elite are born only to rule.”