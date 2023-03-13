PTI moves LHC against imposition of Section 144

PTI leader Hammad Azhar filed the petition through his counsel Azhar Siddique

13 March,2023 11:06 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday challenged the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore after issuance of election schedule for general polls.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar filed the petition through his counsel Azhar Siddique. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Punjab government and others have been made party in the petition.

The petitioner contended that after release of election schedule, Section 144 cannot be imposed in the province. The caretaker Punjab government imposed Section 144 after election schedule was announced by the ECP, the petition stated. The court was prayed to declare the imposition of Section 144 as illegal and unlawful. The court was further prayed that the Lahore High Court should issue a guideline in this regard for future.

It merits mentioning here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced to take out election rally in Lahore on Sunday after which the local administration in the city imposed Section 144 in the city and deployed police force, besides seeking help of the Rangers.Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had challenged Section 144 imposed in Lahore in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Talking to media,PTI leader and lawyer Babar Awan said a petition had been filed in the electoral body against the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore. Prior to that, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Babar Awan. He directed him to challenge Section 144 in the ECP.

The petition stated that the ECP should end the implementation of Section 144. The implementation of Section 144 on PTI rally in Lahore is illegal and also a violation of the Supreme Court’s decision. It further said the Punjab government is trying to stop the rally by using PSL match as justification, but the route of the rally and match is different, adding that the rally will end at 5:30pm while the PSL match will start at 7pm.