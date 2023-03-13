Amjad Majeed Aulak appointed DG NAB Lahore

Earlier this month, government appointed retired Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed as NAB chief

13 March,2023 12:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt has appointed Amjad Majeed Aulakh as director general of the Lahore bureau.

“Chairman NAB has been pleased to approve posting of Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh, Director (BS20), National Accountability Bureau (Lahore) as Director General, NAB (Lahore), in his own pay and scale (OPS), with immediate effect until further orders,” reads the notification.

On March 4, the government appointed Mr Butt as the new chairman of the anti-graft watchdog. He has replaced Aftab Sultan who resigned from the post in February after refusing to toe the lines.

Profile: Nazir Ahmed

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed was commissioned in the 40 Frontier Force Regiment, Pakistan Army in 1983. He graduated from the Command and Staff College, and the National Defence University, Pakistan.

Prior to his appointment as commander of the XI Corps (Peshawar Corps) in December 2016, he served as commander of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in addition to commanding an infantry division in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

He was promoted to lieutenant general in 2014 and was subsequently appointed as inspector general of Communications and Information Technology at the General Headquarters. Before retiring from the service in 2018, he also commanded a military formation in South Waziristan as a major general.